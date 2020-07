Microsoft released an urgent update which is planned to be delivered on 14th July. The update patches two critical security vulnerabilities. CVE-2020-1425 is a critical flaw that could allow an attacker to obtain information to further compromise the user’s system. The other flaw, CVE-2020-1457 is rated as important and it could allow executing arbitrary code. These flaws can be exploited by sending a maliciously crafted large image file.

Affects Windows 10 and Server editions

Windows 10 and Server editions users urged to apply the update to avoid the security vulnerabilities. There no reported cases of these flaws are exploited yet. The flaws are reported by Abdul-Aziz Hariri of Trend Micro’s Zero Day Initiative. Affected operating systems are:

Windows 10 version 1709

Windows 10 version 1803

Windows 10 version 1809

Windows 10 version 1903

Windows 10 version 1909

Windows 10 version 2004

Windows Server 2019

Windows Server version 1803

Windows Server version 1903

Windows Server version 1909

Windows Server version 2004

