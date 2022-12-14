Microsoft released its Patch Tuesday for December fixing around 50 vulnerabilities, including two zero days and seven critical flaws.

Microsoft has released its final security update for 2022 Patch Tuesday. It fixes around 50 flaws; 6 vulnerabilities are rated as critical and there are two zero-day bugs. December’s Patch Tuesday is revealed with updates for two zero-day vulnerabilities. One of the two zero-day flaws is being actively exploited, the other one is publicly disclosed. The two addressed zero-day vulnerabilities are CVE-2022-44698 and CVE-2022-44710.

Exploited in the wild

CVE-2022-44698 is described as a Windows SmartScreen security feature bypass vulnerability. It enables attackers to create a malicious file that would evade Mark of the Web (MOTW) defenses. The flaw is resulting in a limited loss of integrity and availability of security features such as Protected View in Microsoft Office, which rely on MOTW tagging. It impacts the anti-phishing and anti-malware tool Windows SmartScreen and has been exploited in the wild. The vulnerability was reported by Will Dormann.

The second vulnerability is CVE-2022-44710 which is described as “DirectX graphics kernel elevation of privilege vulnerability”. It allows attackers who successfully exploited this vulnerability could gain SYSTEM privileges. The flaw was reported by system administrator Luka Pribani. Microsoft states that it has not seen any active attacks targeting the flaw.

Six critical vulnerabilities

Alongside the zero days, other notable fixed flaws include 6 critical-severity remote code execution flaws in Microsoft SharePoint Server. Under CVE-2022-44690 and CVE-2022-44693; both allowed an authenticated attacker with Manage List permissions to execute code remotely on the SharePoint Server in a network-based attack. Microsoft considered exploitation to be “less likely.” Other notable fixed vulnerabilities rated critical for December are included;

CVE-2022-41127 : Microsoft Dynamics NAV and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central ( on-premises ) remote code execution vulnerability.

Microsoft Dynamics NAV and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central ( ) remote code execution vulnerability. CVE-2022-41076 : PowerShell remote code execution vulnerability.

CVE-2022-44670 : Windows Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (SSTP) remote code execution vulnerability.

CVE-2022-44676 : Windows Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (SSTP) remote code execution vulnerability.

Updated products in December Patch Tuesday

With the December Patch Tuesday, which is the final security update for this year, Microsoft updated the following products, features, and roles:

.NET Framework

Azure

Client Server Run-time Subsystem (CSRSS)

Microsoft Bluetooth Driver

Microsoft Dynamics

Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based)

Microsoft Graphics Component

Microsoft Office

Microsoft Office OneNote

Microsoft Office Outlook

Microsoft Office SharePoint

Microsoft Office Visio

Microsoft Windows Codecs Library

Role: Windows Hyper-V

SysInternals

Windows Certificates

Windows Contacts

Windows DirectX

Windows Error Reporting

Windows Fax Compose Form

Windows HTTP Print Provider

Windows Kernel

Windows PowerShell

Windows Print Spooler Components

Windows Projected File System

Windows Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (SSTP)

Windows SmartScreen

Windows Subsystem for Linux

Windows Terminal