Microsoft has announced IP Protection which is a new and cost-effective SKU for Azure DDoS Protection that is created for small businesses to provide enterprise-grade services.

Microsoft has also released a new Azure Firewall Basic SKU in public preview providing essential protection that SMB customers need at an affordable price point.

Back in October, Microsoft launched Azure DDoS IP Protection SKU, a new SKU of Azure DDoS Protection designed for SMBs. And now the company has unveiled the pricing of the Azure DDoS Protection for SMBs to support small companies against increasing DDoS attacks.

DDoS protection on individual public IPs

DDoS IP Protection is a new SKU for the Azure DDoS Protection service and is built to deliver enterprise-level protection even down to the single public IP level at a monthly fee. It almost provides the same features as larger organizations use with a few differences. The new Azure DDoS Protection integrates smoothly with other Azure services for real-time alerts, metrics, and insights to strengthen the security aspects. Product manager for cloud security engineering at Microsoft, Saleem Bseeu wrote in the blog post;

« We now have a DDoS per IP SKU that can support the SMBs/SMEs to curb the Layer 3 and Layer 4 DDoS attacks for their public IPs that includes Firewalls, Application Gateways and Load Balancers. This also ensures that all customers using Public IPs on azure are protected. »

The users who have a few public IPs can start with an IP protection SKU which can be enabled on the Public IP resource. And the users are only charged for this protected resource. There is a fixed $199/monthly cost for each public IP resource protected without any additional variable fees. Prices may vary based on the region. Billing for IP Protection will be effective starting on February 1, 2023. The full detailed pricing list is available on Microsoft’s website. As a reminder, the DDoS Network Protection fee is $2,944/month per DDoS protection plan and an additional charge of $30 for each extra public IP above 100 IPs.

The new IP protection SKU does not support DDoS rapid response support, cost protection, and WAF discount compared to Network protection. Currently, IP Protection is available for preview in selected areas of America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. To get the IP protection SKU on the Azure portal, it should be made sure that the preview portal is being used. After that, it can be signed in create a new public IP or use the existing one to deploy in one of the supported regions.