Microsoft has released the Application Inspector, a command-line tool that its engineers are using to probe quickly software components.

Microsoft has published its own open-source, cross-platform Application Inspector on Github. According to Microsoft’s announcement, Application Inspector was created to identify “interesting” features and metadata, like the use of cryptography, connecting to a remote entity, and the platforms it runs on. It also surfaces interesting characteristics in the code that would otherwise be time-consuming or difficult to identify through manual introspection.

Cross-platform command-line tool

Application Inspector comes with a variety of feature detection patterns covering many popular programming languages, with good support for the following types of characteristics:

Application frameworks (development, testing)

Cloud / Service APIs (Microsoft Azure, Amazon AWS, and Google Cloud Platform)

Cryptography (symmetric, asymmetric, hashing, and TLS)

Data types (sensitive, personally identifiable information)

Operating system functions (platform identification, file system, registry, and user accounts)

Security features (authentication and authorization)

Application Inspector can be downloaded at its Github page.

