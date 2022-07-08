Microsoft will not block macros by default in Office currently.

The change is based on the feedback based on the community, but its announcement was rather “silent”.

The company will release another update when it is ready.

Earlier this year Microsoft said that it was going to block macros by default in Office documents; Excel, Word, Access, PowerPoint, and Visio. It appears that the company is taking back this decision based on feedback until further notification.

Postponing the decision

If you go to Microsoft 365 blog page, you will see an article about Microsoft blocking macros from the internet by default in Office. But there is a little note further down, notifying that the company is rolling back this change currently. No detailed explanation behind this decision has been made public.

The note points out that the decision was made according to feedback received and Microsoft is working to make improvements currently. The company added that when the update is ready, it will be released again to the current channel.

VBA macros are a popular way for threat actors to obtain access and deploy malware and ransomware. Microsoft was aiming to improve security in Office by changing the default behavior of Office applications to block macros in files from the internet.