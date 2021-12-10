The Latvia-based router company MikroTik’s devices have been found vulnerable. MikroTik produces routers and wireless IPS devices. With over 2 million units deployed worldwide, the company’s devices are often being targeted by cyberattacks for DDoS attacks, command-and-control, traffic tunneling, and more.

Remotely exploitable flaws

20.000 MikroTik devices were exposed that injects cryptocurrency mining scripts

Some of the devices among these 2 million units have been found vulnerable. This creates a security risk for at least 300.000 IP addresses. The security flaws are remotely exploitable. The vulnerable devices are mostly located in Brazil, Russia, China, Indonesia, and Italy. These vulnerabilities have been patched by MikroTik since they have been found.

A few months ago, a botnet called Meris deployed a massive denial-of-service attack, targeting Russian internet company Yandex. The attack was using a security vulnerability on the operating system of MikroTik’s network devices. Then the flaw was immediately patched by the company. In addition to that, 20.000 MikroTik devices were exposed that injects cryptocurrency mining scripts into web pages.

The security researchers note that while the devices are powerful, they often find them highly vulnerable.

