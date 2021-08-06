Open cloud company, Mirantis announced it has received a new certificate of FIPS 140-2 validation covering the encryption modules for Mirantis Container Runtime, Mirantis Kubernetes Engine, and the k0s Kubernetes distribution. Mirantis’ achievement assures customers high levels of security for cloud-native deployments.

Partnered with SafeLogic

According to the announcement, the company has partnered with SafeLogic to provide expert guidance and experience as well as ongoing support to ensure that the cryptographic modules included with its products. The validation was granted after proving conformance with the 11 Derived Test Requirements.

The module’s test report was confirmed by the Cryptographic Module Validation Program (CMVP), operated by the United States National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security (CCCS), a branch of the Communications Security Establishment (CSE). Shaun O’Meara, field CTO of Mirantis said,

“The issuance of our new FIPS 140-2 validation means that we can continue to offer our clients the highest levels of confidence in the cryptographic modules included with our products. The encryption validation is particularly important in today’s environment of tightening security requirements and helps facilitate the implementation of an effective secure software supply chain and other robust security systems and controls.”

