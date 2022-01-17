The open cloud company, Mirantis announced the release of Mirantis Secure Registry 3.0. MRS 3.0 allows organizations to secure their software supply chain with its usage across any Kubernetes distribution support. Mirantis Secure Registry, formerly known as Docker Trusted Registry, can be integrated to provide the core of a secure software supply chain.

Any Kubernetes distribution

Mirantis Secure Registry 3.0 is no longer deployable only by Mirantis Kubernetes Engine. The latest version now allows users of any Kubernetes distribution with access to an image registry, which provides enhanced levels of security beyond public registries. It allows users to have more control.

The built-in security also allows organizations to verify and trust the automated operations and integration with CI/CD, allowing them to accelerate the application testing and delivery process. Adam Parco, CTO of Mirantis said,

« Mirantis Secure Registry provides verification and trust in software artifacts with policies and role-based access control to ensure that container images are scanned and free from vulnerabilities. It enables images to be promoted from testing to production in a controlled way to automate compliance checks that secure the software supply chain. »

