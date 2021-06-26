Cloud-based solution for Incident Readiness and Response in the cloud and hybrid environments, Mitiga announced a $25 million Series-A funding round. The new round brings total funding to $32 million. The round was led by ClearSky Security, Atlantic Bridge, and DNX.

Changing mindset for security

The company also stated that the funding will be used to address the changing mindset of enterprise organizations when it comes to incident readiness and response. Mitiga customers only pay for its readiness service and get unlimited Incident Response, instead of the traditional time and materials invoicing. It allows organizations to return to operational normalcy in hours, by preparing responses ahead of an attack. Tal Mozes, co-founder and CEO of Mitiga said,

“We have seen firsthand how demoralizing and detrimental slow responses are to cyber attacks. The cloud represents new challenges for incident readiness and response and we’re bringing the industry’s first incident response solution in the cloud, for the cloud. This funding will allow us to further our engagements with heads of enterprise security who are looking to recover from an incident in real-time, attract even more of the most innovative cybersecurity minds in the industry, and expand our partner network. I couldn’t be more excited about what Mitiga is going to do for cloud-first organizations who understand the importance of cybersecurity readiness and response.”

