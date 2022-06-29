Mitre published the 2022 Common Weakness Enumeration Top 25 Most Dangerous Software Weaknesses list, which includes the currently most common and impactful software weaknesses. Most of the weaknesses on the list can be easily found and exploited, leading to exploitable vulnerabilities that allow unauthorized third parties to take over a system, steal data, or prevent applications from working.

37,899 CVE records from the last two years

The list was created by leveraging Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) data found within the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) National Vulnerability Database (NVD) and the Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) scores associated with each CVE record, including a focus on CVE Records from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) Catalog. A formula was applied to the data to score each weakness based on prevalence and severity.

The top 25 weaknesses in 2022 and their overall scores are:

Rank ID Name Score KEV Count (CVEs) Rank Change vs. 2021 1 CWE-787 Out-of-bounds Write 64.20 62 0 2 CWE-79 Improper Neutralization of Input During Web Page Generation (‘Cross-site Scripting’) 45.97 2 0 3 CWE-89 Improper Neutralization of Special Elements used in an SQL Command (‘SQL Injection’) 22.11 7 +3 4 CWE-20 Improper Input Validation 20.63 20 0 5 CWE-125 Out-of-bounds Read 17.67 1 -2 6 CWE-78 Improper Neutralization of Special Elements used in an OS Command (‘OS Command Injection’) 17.53 32 -1 7 CWE-416 Use After Free 15.50 28 0 8 CWE-22 Improper Limitation of a Pathname to a Restricted Directory (‘Path Traversal’) 14.08 19 0 9 CWE-352 Cross-Site Request Forgery (CSRF) 11.53 1 0 10 CWE-434 Unrestricted Upload of File with Dangerous Type 9.56 6 0 11 CWE-476 NULL Pointer Dereference 7.15 0 +4 12 CWE-502 Deserialization of Untrusted Data 6.68 7 +1 13 CWE-190 Integer Overflow or Wraparound 6.53 2 -1 14 CWE-287 Improper Authentication 6.35 4 0 15 CWE-798 Use of Hard-coded Credentials 5.66 0 +1 16 CWE-862 Missing Authorization 5.53 1 +2 17 CWE-77 Improper Neutralization of Special Elements used in a Command (‘Command Injection’) 5.42 5 +8 18 CWE-306 Missing Authentication for Critical Function 5.15 6 -7 19 CWE-119 Improper Restriction of Operations within the Bounds of a Memory Buffer 4.85 6 -2 20 CWE-276 Incorrect Default Permissions 4.84 0 -1 21 CWE-918 Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF) 4.27 8 +3 22 CWE-362 Concurrent Execution using Shared Resource with Improper Synchronization (‘Race Condition’) 3.57 6 +11 23 CWE-400 Uncontrolled Resource Consumption 3.56 2 +4 24 CWE-611 Improper Restriction of XML External Entity Reference 3.38 0 -1 25 CWE-94 Improper Control of Generation of Code (‘Code Injection’) 3.32 4 +3

While some weaknesses moved to higher positions on the list from the last year’s list, there are also some weaknesses that made their first appearance.

The biggest movers up the list are:

CWE-362 (Concurrent Execution using Shared Resource with Improper Synchronization (‘Race Condition’)): from #33 to #22

CWE-94 (Improper Control of Generation of Code (‘Code Injection’)): from #28 to #25

CWE-400 (Uncontrolled Resource Consumption): from #27 to #23

CWE-77 (Improper Neutralization of Special Elements used in a Command (‘Command Injection’)): from #25 to #17

CWE-476 (NULL Pointer Dereference): from #15 to #11

The biggest downward movers are:

CWE-306 (Missing Authentication for Critical Function): from #11 to #18

CWE-200 (Exposure of Sensitive Information to an Unauthorized Actor): from #20 to #33

CWE-522 (Insufficiently Protected Credentials): from #21 to #38

CWE-732 (Incorrect Permission Assignment for Critical Resource): from #22 to #30

New entries in the Top 25 are:

CWE-362 (Concurrent Execution using Shared Resource with Improper Synchronization (‘Race Condition’)): from #33 to #22

CWE-94 (Improper Control of Generation of Code (‘Code Injection’)): from #28 to #25

CWE-400 (Uncontrolled Resource Consumption): from #27 to #23

Year-over-year changes from 2019 to 2022 are shown in the chart below: