Montenegro government is under a persistent and sophisticated cyberattack that aims at the key infrastructure of the country.

The defense minister of the country has publically stated that Russian threat actors are behind those attacks.

Although the attacks affect many key infrastructures in the country, the citizen and business data are completely safe.

Montenegro government representatives have announced that they are facing persistent and sophisticated cyberattacks. Those attacks are targetting the infrastructure of the country such as electricity supply systems, water supply systems, transportation services, and online government services.

Citizen and business data are safe

Montenegro authorities had to switch their automated systems to manual mode in power plants. Additionally, some of the government websites are not reachable. Marash Dukaj, minister of Public Administration of Montenegro has stated that even though some services are currently disabled in the country, no citizens’ and business entities’ data is in danger.

The Defense Minister of Montenegro has enough evidence that they made a public statement about those attacks; the threat actors are from Russia and the attacks were directed by several Russian services. currently, the reason behind the attacks against Montenegro is unknown.