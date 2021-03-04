Cybersixgill has partnered with Dark Reading to produce the 2021 State of Threat Intelligence report. The report surveyed 106 cybersecurity executives at large enterprises, covering various aspects of threat intelligence from common use-cases to operational challenges.

While the area of deep and dark threat intelligence is gaining traction across the cybersecurity industry, many are struggling with a large knowledge gap regarding deep and dark web intelligence collection, the importance of intel freshness, the speed and rate of collections, as well as their overall impact on an organization’s cybersecurity programs and posture.

Meira Primes, CMO of Cybersixgill, said,

“The deep and dark web is the world’s third-largest economy after the US and China. In other words, if you’re a cyber criminal – you have to be there. Organizations are drowning in irrelevant data, false positives and lack of ‘big picture’ understanding. Those who fail to adapt and act accordingly will not be able to advance their cyber defense strategy and protect their organization against cyber threats.”

77% of organizations have at least one dedicated threat intelligence analyst, and 54% have more than five. Yet an overwhelming 48% of organizations struggle with inaccurate data and 46% with stale data.

Key findings

Multiple Breaches: 25% of organizations have experienced six or more security breaches in the previous 12 months.

Long time to action: 35% of organizations say it takes 12 hours or more to supplement new threat intelligence data with enough research to begin escalating and remediating incidents.

Drowning in data: 35% of organizations use seven or more threat feeds at a time.

Time wasted on false Positives: 95% of organizations waste anywhere from one hour to five days per week per analyst on false positives.

Lack of context: 40% of organizations cite lack of context as the biggest source of dissatisfaction in threat intelligence.

The report suggests that cybersecurity professionals might have to shift the way they approach threat intelligence and implement a modern methodology that includes automating the collection, analysis, research, and response in order to minimize the amount of manual labor it takes to truly operationalize threat intelligence.

