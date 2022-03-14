We heard from our users who said they were using email aliases to receive emails that had attachments, like train or concert tickets. Those were over our initial limit, so we increased the limit to 10 MB. Now emails with or without attachments will make it to your inbox.

Whether you want to receive promotional emails or not, now you can have it your way:

Sometimes you’ll assign an email alias to an eCommerce site you visit frequently enough to make purchases whether it’s presents during the holidays or travel gear for the summer. There might be times when you want to take a break from that e-commerce site from sending you emails about weekly or monthly sales, or you might want to only receive emails when your product ships. Now, you can choose between receiving or blocking some or all promotional emails from a site. This feature will only be available to premium subscribers.