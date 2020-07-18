Mozilla‘s VPN solution is now ready to download. Mozilla VPN is based on modern and lean technology, the WireGuard protocol’s 4,000 lines of code, is a fraction in size of legacy protocols used by other VPN service providers. It is available for $4.99 per month and will be available in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and New Zealand. Mozilla also stated its plans to expand to other countries in the following months.

Anonymous browsing and added protection

The company also stated that the VPN service was in a beta test last year. Mozilla VPN provides: