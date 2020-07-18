Mozilla‘s VPN solution is now ready to download. Mozilla VPN is based on modern and lean technology, the WireGuard protocol’s 4,000 lines of code, is a fraction in size of legacy protocols used by other VPN service providers. It is available for $4.99 per month and will be available in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and New Zealand. Mozilla also stated its plans to expand to other countries in the following months.
Anonymous browsing and added protection
The company also stated that the VPN service was in a beta test last year. Mozilla VPN provides:
- Security for all your devices: Users are flocking to VPNs for added protection online. With Mozilla VPN you can be sure your activity is encrypted across all applications and websites, whatever device you are on.
- Added protection for your private information: Over 50 percent of VPN users in the US and UK said that seeking protection when using public wi-fi was a top reason for choosing a VPN service.
- Browse more anonymously: Users care immensely about being anonymous when they choose to. A VPN is a key component as it encrypts all your traffic and protects your IP address and location.
- Communicate more securely: Using a VPN can give an added layer of protection, ensuring every conversation you have is encrypted over the network.
