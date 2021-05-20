The International Association of Cloud & Managed Service Providers (MSPAlliance) announced the newest release of its Unified Certification Standard (UCS) for Cloud & Managed Service Providers. UCS v.21 adds more detail around existing cybersecurity coverage within the standard, including further mapping to frameworks such as CMMC and ISO 27001.

The UCS was created in 2004 and is the only purpose-built MSP standard developed by MSPs. The UCS undergoes regular reviews to maintain its relevance within the professional managed services community. Comprised of 10 objectives, the UCS provides a comprehensive evaluation of and benchmark for practicing managed service providers.

Charles Weaver, the co-founder of MSPAlliance, said,

“UCS v.21 represents a significant enhancement of our standard. As our global community of MSPs must increasingly comply with frameworks such as CMMC and ISO 27001, this update to the UCS allows those providers going through the MSP Verify process to more easily identify and onboard the controls necessary to demonstrate such compliance.”

MSPAlliance currently offers the following certifications:

MSP Verify – for providers of managed IT services

Cloud Verify – for providers of cloud-based applications, including Software as a Service and cloud-based infrastructure

SOC 1 Type 1 & Type 2 – can be added to any MSP or Cloud Verify project

SOC 2 Type 1 & Type 2 – can be added to any MSP or Cloud Verify project

Data Center Verify – for providers of data center services

Business Continuity Verify – independent verification of MSP business continuity operations

GDPR Verify – for service providers wanting to demonstrate compliance with GDPR

All MSPAlliance certifications include consultative gap analysis, remediation assistance, and an independent auditor review with a signed, comprehensive audit report. Furthermore, providers who participate in the certification process can participate in peer-group-style meetings with other MSP Verify companies.

