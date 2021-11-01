The world’s second-largest domain registrar, Namecheap introduced its new product FastVPN. The popular hosting service provider introduced a new service that focuses on internet security and data privacy. Namecheap, recently offered discounts to celebrate its 21st anniversary, entered the VPN market with FastVPN at a very competitive price.

$1 per month for the first year

According to the announcement, the first year is only $1 per month and the first month is free. After the first year, the subscription renews at $34.56. Moreover, there is a 30-day money-back guarantee. The fast Vpn team also shared a video explaining how VPN works, why everyone should use VPN, and how to use FastVPN.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

What is possible with FastVPN

Connect to 1000 servers in 50+ countries and hide user’s actual location and IP address;

Unlock streaming services unavailable in certain locations to access international movies, TV shows, and live sports;

Protect user’s sensitive data, like credit card numbers and passwords, from hackers when using public Wi-Fi or shopping online;

or shopping online; Keep all the browsing activity completely anonymous with a strict no-log policy. FastVPN will not track, collect, or share any of the user’s logs;

Connect on every device, including PC, Android, Apple (iPhone, iPad, and Mac), Linux, and Router. The number of connected devices is unlimited.

See more Cyber Security News