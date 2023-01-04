Netgear has published an advisory and warned users about a vulnerability affecting multiple products.

The high-severity vulnerability affects Wireless AC Nighthawk, Wireless AX nighthawk, and Wireless AC router models.

The company stated that the fix is currently available and urged all users to download and install the latest firmware as soon as possible.

Netgear has published an advisory regarding a high-severity vulnerability that impacts multiple WiFi router models. The company urged users to apply the patch as soon as possible to protect themselves against possible attacks. The company didn’t disclose any detailed information, thus it is unclear what kind of issues it can cause when exploited.

Patch released

Netgear announced that it is a pre-authentication buffer overflow vulnerability, which has a CVSS score of 7.4, affecting Wireless AC Nighthawk, Wireless AX nighthawk, and Wireless AC routers. The company strongly recommends downloading the latest firmware as soon as possible. Netgear has released fixes for a pre-authentication buffer overflow security vulnerability on the following product models:

RAX40 fixed in firmware version 1.0.2.60

RAX35 fixed in firmware version 1.0.2.60

R6400v2 fixed in firmware version 1.0.4.122

R6700v3 fixed in firmware version 1.0.4.122

R6900P fixed in firmware version 1.3.3.152

R7000P fixed in firmware version 1.3.3.152

R7000 fixed in firmware version 1.0.11.136

R7960P fixed in firmware version 1.4.4.94

R8000P fixed in firmware version 1.4.4.94

Users can visit the NETGEAR Support page to download the latest firmware version. Users can also download the latest firmware by using the apps, such as the Orbi app, Nighthawk app, and Insight app.