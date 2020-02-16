Netskope, a Santa Clara, California-based cloud security company, announced that it has raised $340 million in a Series G round led by Sequoia Capital Global Equities.

Netskope, a cloud security company that provides real-time data and threat protection for public cloud, websites, and private apps, has closed a $340 million deal in their Series G funding led by Sequoia Capital. According to Crunchbase, the funding puts Netskope’s valuation at nearly $3 billion as the company’s total funding reaches over $740 million.

Data-centric approach to cloud security

Netskope’s latest Series F funding in November 2018 totaled $168.7 million which helped the company affirm its unicorn status. Their huge funding success aside, company representatives did not express any thoughts on any possible upcoming IPO.

The company was founded in 2012 by Sanjay Beri, takes a data-centric approach to cloud security, following data everywhere it goes. Netskope provides the security of data created and exposed in the cloud to data going to unmanaged cloud apps and personal devices. By using patented technology, Netskope’s cloud-scale security platform provides context-aware governance of all cloud usage in the enterprise in real-time. Sanjay Beri, CEO of Netskope said: