Netskope announced the ongoing expansion of the Netskope NewEdge network across the Asia-Pacific region. Upgrades in Singapore and Australia have already been completed with additional data centers now coming online for new and expanded coverage in Australia, New Zealand, and The Philippines, with more data centers planned for deployment later this year to expand service in China.

Unified NewEdge network

This latest NewEdge expansion will further help the growing number of enterprises worldwide that embrace a SASE vision of converged security and networking to stay ahead of the ever-evolving web- and cloud-based security threats and protect data.

Shane Laffin, Head of Cyber and Digital Trust at Reece said,

“Our purpose at Reece is to improve the lives of our customers and our people, it guides everything we do – including our digital transformation. As part of this transformation, we were looking for a security vendor to provide a unified approach to securing our data in the cloud, and Netskope was the optimal way forward because it gave us an opportunity to consolidate both cloud and web proxies into one. This simplifies the operations and reduces the cost and complexity for the team, allowing us to focus on adding more value for the business and our customers.”

The upcoming data centers in Auckland, New Zealand, Manila, Philippines, Perth and Melbourne, Australia, and mainland China are all part of the single, unified NewEdge network, and include a mix of data planes for real-time, inline security traffic processing, as well as management planes critical for API-driven security controls and policy management functions. NewEdge also offers direct peering with web, cloud and SaaS providers to maintain the highly connected nature of the Netskope network.

See more Cyber Security News