Full Lifecycle Container Security provider, NeuVector announced that the company has been granted two patents for the industry-first Container Lifecycle Risk Scoring and Service Mesh Protections. The company made the announcement at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America event, which was held October 11-16.

Container security capabilities

Patent #11106784 covers the company’s Container Lifecycle Risk Scoring, which allows organizations to quickly and accurately assess the risk posture of their container and Kubernetes deployments. The solution provides an at-a-glance summary of exploit risk to container and Kubernetes environments with a calculated score. While the score is being calculated, it takes ingress/egress connections, run-time protections, admission control rules, and critical vulnerabilities in running containers into account. It also allows organizations to monitor risk scores across multiple Kubernetes clusters and multi-cloud deployments from a unified dashboard.

Patent #11075884 covers Service Mesh Protections, which allows organizations’ security and DevOps teams to apply unique network protections into the service mesh environments. Its Layer 7 container firewall protects service mesh-enabled containers by inspecting network packets before encryption is applied by the service mesh. With deep packet inspection, the protections enforce application-layer network segmentation rules and detect embedded network attacks. Gary Duan, Chief Technology Officer of NeuVector said,

“Protecting container environments demands continuous innovation. As more enterprises migrate to cloud native infrastructure and Kubernetes, robust and automated security must be in place from day one, must extend throughout the pipeline, and cannot impede the pace of application development. We’re proud of our work to earn these patents, and to continue to deliver best-in-class container security to customers across industries.”

See more Cyber Security News