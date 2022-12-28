On December 3rd, 2022, BTC.com was hit by a cyberattack that cost them $2.3 million in assets owned by the company.

The company has clarified that it has already implemented technology to better block and intercept hackers and is operating its business as usual.

In the cyberattack, certain digital assets were stolen, including approximately $700,000 in asset value owned by BTC.com’s clients.

BTC.com is a blockchain and mining pool business brand under BIT Mining Group. Since its establishment in 2015, BTC.com has been cultivated in the blockchain industry for more than 6 years, specializing in building industry infrastructure with new standards established.

A total of $3 million loss

It was recently hit by a cyberattack on December 3, 2022, according to their press release. Certain digital assets were stolen in the cyberattack, including approximately $700,000 in assets owned by BTC.com customers and approximately $2.3 million in assets owned by the company.

The company reported the incident to law enforcement agencies in Shenzhen, China. Due to field and internal coordination, some of BTC.com’s digital assets have already been backed up.

Recovering the assets

On December 23, 2022, the agency launched an investigation, began gathering evidence, and requested assistance and coordination from relevant authorities. The company goes to great lengths to recover stolen digital assets.

After discovering this cyberattack, the company implemented technology to better block and intercept hackers. BTC.com is currently operating as usual and retail fund services are unaffected, with the exception of digital asset services.

The company added:

