Currently, many ransomware groups are targeting companies to demand money for themselves in cryptocurrencies. They encrypt the files of the victim, then ask for cryptocurrencies to decrypt them; it is not even certain that they will fulfill their promises after paying. The new ransomware, however, demands money for charity organizations and poor people.

New clothes and blankets for the poor

The Indian cybersecurity company CloudSEK discovered the ransomware in March. Just like any other ransomware, it encrypts the data on the target systems’ storage devices with the AES algorithm. As the encryption process completes, it displays a ransom note that gives the task of providing new clothes and blankets to the homeless people and taking a video while doing it. Then it asks to share that video on Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp stories by using the photo frame provided by the group. After completing those tasks, the victim needs to share the link to the stories with the group by e-mail.

The “brutal” demands of the group do not end here. They also want the victim to find 5 poor children who are under 13 years old and take them to Dominos, Pizza Hut, or KFC to buy them food they love while trying to make them feel happy. The victim needs to take some selfies with the smiles on the poor children’s happy faces; then proceed to the same steps with the first demand of sharing stories and sending them by e-mail.

The security analysts of CloudSEK think that the group is from India. Currently, there is no victim of GoodWill ransomware and their techniques remain unknown.