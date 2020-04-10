A new IoT botnet, discovered by Bitdefender researchers, is named Dark Nexus. In one of its earliest versions, it used this name in its user agent string when carrying out exploits over HTTP: “dark_NeXus_Qbot/4.0”, citing Qbot as its influence. Although dark_nexus reuses some Qbot and Mirai code, its core modules are mostly original. Some of its modules have been developed makes it significantly more potent and robust.

DDoS disguises traffic as browser-generated traffic

According to the whitepaper released by Bitdefender, Dark Nexus uses a DDoS tactic that disguises traffic as innocuous browser-generated traffic. Dark Nexus also uses Telnet credential stuffing and exploits to compromise a long list of router models and most compromised IoTs are based in Korea. The code is compiled for 12 different CPU architectures and has dynamic downloader injection. Bitdefender also noted,