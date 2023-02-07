The X.Org Server has a history of security vulnerabilities due to its outdated and poorly maintained code. The latest vulnerability, CVE-2023-0494, was revealed on Monday by the Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative. This vulnerability allows for local privilege escalation and remote code execution in systems where the X.Org Server runs with elevated privileges and supports SSH X forwarding.

Privilege escalation and remote code execution

Modern X.Org Server environments typically do not run with elevated privileges, but some older systems and specific configurations are still vulnerable. CVE-2023-0494 occurs from a use-after-free issue in DeepCopyPointerClasses, allowing access to freed memory through ProcXkbSetDeviceInfo() and ProcXkbGetDeviceInfo().