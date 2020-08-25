Imunify360 version 5.1 and ImunifyAV(+) version 5.1 are now officially released. The imunifySecurity team introduced multiple new features in the latest release. New features include a new Hook system configuration, new firewall mode, and a new component called Malware Database Scanner.

ImunifyAV(+) version 5.1

A completely new Hooks system is introduced in ImunifyAV/AV+ version 5.1. Hooks 2.0 allows users to configure Hooks via the separate UI “Notifications” tab in the Settings, or via the command-line interface. It also allows configuring to execute custom scripts and each hook can be configured from the UI and the CLI. The new set of events and notification types that is supported by the new hooks:

Events occurring in each type of scan (real-time scan, user account scan, custom folder scan)

Events occurring at different stages of malware scanning process: upon scanning start, finish, when malware is found

Imunify360 version 5.1

A new feature introduced in the Imunify360 version 5.1 is the Malware Database Scanner (MDS) which is designed to solve all malware related problems in the database. In this version, it is an experimental feature and only supports WordPress databases. The ImunifySecurity team also introduced a new Firewall feature that allows users to block all ports, except specified. It looks familiar to CSF as a port firewall. This feature is also experimental and it will be shipped as disabled. Another new feature is “Log only” mod for Proactive Defence by default. This mode: