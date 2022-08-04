Microsoft launched new Windows 11 builds for the Beta channel which come with some minor features and an improvement for Microsoft Defender.

These builds improved protection against ransomware attacks supported by Microsoft Windows Defender for Endpoint.

Microsoft has just launched Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22621.450 and Build 22622.450 (KB5016700). Windows 11 is supported by improved Microsoft Defender to increase the end user’s ability to detect and block ransomware and the latest attacks.

The new builds provide advanced security protection

Microsoft made new builds of Windows 11 available on the Beta Channel. It is a platform for premiering new features and experiences that are introduced first by the company. In the latest release, the company provides advanced security protection against ransomware attacks by Microsoft Windows Defender for Endpoint. Starting with 22621.450 and 22622.450 builds, the abilities of the endpoint of the enterprise security platforms are improved at detecting and stopping recently developed attacks.

This build also improves storage replication that operates over congested wide area networks (WAN) or low bandwidth. And file compression regardless of its size has been added if Server Message Block (SMB) Compression is configured. Additionally, Microsoft fixed an issue that caused Windows to display tablet mode features for certain devices that did not have touchscreens, as well as an issue that caused the Task View preview for some applications to have blank sections. An issue causing Microsoft Edge to stop responding when you use IE mode was also fixed.

Windows Subsystem for Android update

In addition to the Beta releases of Build 22621.450 and Build 22622.450, Microsoft has also released an update for Windows Subsystem for Android on Windows 11 to all Windows Insider channels in the United States only at this time. According to Microsoft, this update leads to a new suite of shims available to toggle in the Windows Subsystem for the Android Settings app, which enables better experiences in several apps. Microsoft explained;

«This update (version 2206.40000.15.0) includes several new updates such as updates for input compatibility in apps such as games, networking and windowing improvements, and reliability updates.»

The recent update includes numerous features that improve the user experience. It increases the compatibility with games with joysticks, gamepads, games with arrow keys, and the ability to slide in games that use arrow keys. There is also a known issue with the VPN and Advanced networking. Microsoft suggests disabling Advanced Networking in the Windows Subsystem for the Android Settings if they encounter networking problems in the Android applications.