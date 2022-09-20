Empress Emergency Medical Services announced that some of its customers’ data is breached by attackers.

Stolen files include patient names, dates of service, insurance information, and in some instances, Social Security numbers.

The company reported the issue to law enforcement and started an investigation with a third-party forensic firm.

New York-based emergency response and ambulance service provider, Empress Emergency Medical Services announced that a data breach that targeted the company exposed customers’ data. The company published a notice about the incident and stated that it was noticed on July 14. The company noticed that as a result of the incident, some of its systems were encrypted. After taking measures to contain the incident, and reporting it to law enforcement, the company started an investigation with a third-party forensic firm.

Social security numbers

The investigation revealed that attackers gained access to the company’s system on its network on May 26. The attackers copied a small subset of files on July 13. The company confirmed that some of these files are including patient names, dates of service, insurance information, and in some instances, Social Security numbers.

The company contacted the affected customers via email and offered individuals credit monitoring services. The company also recommended patients review their healthcare statements for accuracy and contact their provider if they see services they did not receive. The company also stated,

« We take this matter very seriously and deeply regret any inconvenience to our patients. To help prevent something like this from happening again, we strengthened the security of our systems and will continue enhancing our protocols to further safeguard the information in our care. »