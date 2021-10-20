Cybersecurity company, Nord Security announced that the company has reached a deal to incorporate Atlas VPN. With the deal, the company is extending its portfolio of cybersecurity brands. Nord Security’s portfolio includes brands like NordVPN, NordPass, NordLayer, NordLocker, and NordWL. Details of the transaction are not disclosed by the company yet.

Freemium VPN solution

Atlas VPN, established in 2019, is a freemium VPN solution that provides digital privacy and security to its users with military-grade encryption, protocols, and the no-logs policy. The popular VPN solution currently has more than 6 million users globally. Nord Security stated that Atlas VPN has a growing user base and position in the market.

Nord Security announced that as a part of the company Atlas VPN will be required to adhere to the company’s core principles of transparency and trustworthiness set by Nord brands, which includes third-party audits. The company also stated that Atlas VPN will act independently and follow its goals in the freemium segment.

See more Cyber Security News