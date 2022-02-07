Nord Security and Surfshark announced that they have finalized a merger agreement. With the merger, the duo will enhance their positions position in the digital security and privacy protection industries. The agreement will enable new technical knowledge-sharing opportunities and more focused market diversification.

Joining forces

The duo stated that after the merger, the companies will continue to operate autonomously and will rely on separate infrastructure and product roadmaps. With the merger, the companies aim to streamline resources towards common goals. The duo will maintain their uniqueness while the strategic business move will serve as a springboard towards more rapid development and innovation.

The merger process that started in mid-2021 is now closed and the companies concurred after evaluating the current industry landscape and synergies. Nord Security and Surfshark will develop distinct solutions designed for various areas of cybersecurity. Tom Okman, the co-founder of Nord Security said,

« The increasing complexity of cybersecurity and digital privacy is a growing challenge worldwide. We believe that this industry requires radical simplification and ease of access, both for consumers and businesses. Together, Nord Security and Surfshark create the largest internet security powerhouse in the market, ready to bring advanced solutions for customers. »

Vytautas Kaziukonis, founder of Surfshark said,

« Consolidations in the global consumer cybersecurity market indicate the industry’s maturity. They also bring new competitive challenges. Nord Security and Surfshark joining forces will set the ground to scale in different digital security dimensions, which is necessary to meet the growing requirements of our customers. »

