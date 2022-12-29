The police say that for the first time, state-sponsored North Korean threat actors have been seen using ransomware against companies and organizations in South Korea.

The attackers are said to have posed as a secretary in the office of Tae Yong-ho of the ruling People’s Power Party or an official of the National Diplomatic Academy of Korea. The emails, which began circulating in early April 2022, are said to contain links to malicious websites or malware as attachments.

2.5 million won spent to regain access

According to the law enforcement organization’s findings, at least 49 people fell into the trap and gave attackers access to their email accounts and private personal data. It is believed that the attack might be North Korean in nature for a couple of reasons:

The IP addresses of attackers

The use of North Korean diction

The choice of targets

After the incident, it was enough for the attackers to launch ransomware attacks against at least 13 businesses. Two companies are known to have paid around 2.5 million won (nearly $2,000) to regain access back.

While the investigation to find out exactly who is behind these attacks is still ongoing, although the police suspect the same group that attacked the Korean Nuclear and Hydropower Plant back in 2014.