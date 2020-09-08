OT and IoT security provider Nozomi Networks announced the availability of its products on the Schneider Electric Exchange, making it faster and easier for Schneider Electric users to integrate Nozomi Networks solutions into their EcoStruxure product architecture and other Schneider Electric energy and automation software, devices, and services. Nozomi Networks delivers OT and IoT cybersecurity expertise and industrial-strength monitoring and threat detection. It also offers options like multi-site monitoring in the cloud and new innovations in IoT anomaly detection.

EcoStruxure product architecture

EcoStruxure solutions provide access to the company’s open, interoperable, IoT-enabled system architecture, and ecosystem of experts. The Schneider Electric Exchange connects the company’s ecosystem to accelerate and scale innovation, and also provide customers with easier access to the tools. Chet Namboodri, Nozomi Networks Vice President, Worldwide Business Development & Channel Sales said,

“Today’s digital enterprise requires a holistic security approach that continually monitors, assesses, adapts, and manages converged business and operating systems. We are pleased to continuously grow and strengthen our partnership with Schneider Electric, in this case offering our technology and expertise via a marketplace designed to foster open, transparent collaboration and access to solutions to help protect people, processes, and profits for Schneider Electric customers around the world.”

