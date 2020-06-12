NS8 announced a $123 million series A funding. NS8 also announced that this investment, NS8 will accelerate product development and expand its global reach with an increased focus on growing its vast partner network. Lightspeed’s investment provides NS8 with access to the firm’s expansive global network, as well as a team of operators and advisors to help navigate challenges, build world-class teams, and support the company’s continued growth at all stages.

NS8 also stated that the company continues to emerge as the fastest growing industry leader, with year-over-year revenue growth of 200 percent and a dedicated focus on aiding online vendors to make fraud decisions that protect their customers and their bottom line. NS8 CEO Adam Rogas said,