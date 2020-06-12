NS8 announced a $123 million series A funding. NS8 also announced that this investment, NS8 will accelerate product development and expand its global reach with an increased focus on growing its vast partner network. Lightspeed’s investment provides NS8 with access to the firm’s expansive global network, as well as a team of operators and advisors to help navigate challenges, build world-class teams, and support the company’s continued growth at all stages.
200% year-over-year revenue growth
NS8 also stated that the company continues to emerge as the fastest growing industry leader, with year-over-year revenue growth of 200 percent and a dedicated focus on aiding online vendors to make fraud decisions that protect their customers and their bottom line. NS8 CEO Adam Rogas said,
Stay tuned for up-to-date Cyber Security News
“Thanks to this investment from Lightspeed, AXA Venture Partners, and our full backing group, we can continue to scale to meet the growing demand for fraud prevention technology in the global marketplace. This partnership positions NS8 to empower even more businesses with enterprise-level fraud defenses, regardless of size or industry.”
Discussion about this post