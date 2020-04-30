The NSW Cyber Security Innovation Node will bolster its existing ‘Cyber-STEM’ workforce program with 68 NSW Secondary Schools to adopt IBM’s Open P-TECH (Pathways in Technology) platform. It provides students access to online learning on technical and professional competencies and enables them to earn digital badges that demonstrate their newly acquired skills. Open P-TECH will help students working from home and in regional areas to obtain equal access to cybersecurity and technology education resources.
Digital badges
Open P-TECH platform, courses will be offered to teachers and students at no charge. As students earn ‘digital badges,’ they can add them to their resumes to showcase to potential employers, as well as education institutions. Todd Williams, Director, NSWCSIN said,
Stay tuned for up-to-date Cyber Security News
“The NSWCSIN has already engaged with 68 NSW schools as part of our existing Cyber-STEM outreach. At a time when students are working from their homes, we plan to support the roll-out of the platform to these schools. It is a great opportunity to develop much-needed cyber skills through a purpose-built channel.”
Discussion about this post