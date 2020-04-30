The NSW Cyber Security Innovation Node will bolster its existing ‘Cyber-STEM’ workforce program with 68 NSW Secondary Schools to adopt IBM’s Open P-TECH (Pathways in Technology) platform. It provides students access to online learning on technical and professional competencies and enables them to earn digital badges that demonstrate their newly acquired skills. Open P-TECH will help students working from home and in regional areas to obtain equal access to cybersecurity and technology education resources.

Digital badges

Open P-TECH platform, courses will be offered to teachers and students at no charge. As students earn ‘digital badges,’ they can add them to their resumes to showcase to potential employers, as well as education institutions. Todd Williams, Director, NSWCSIN said,