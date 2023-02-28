NTT DATA UK&I announced a new partnership with Swimlane to help reduce risk for businesses throughout the UK.

Digital services provider, NTT DATA UK&I announced a new partnership with Swimlane, a low-code security automation company to reduce risks for UK businesses. The duo will work together to reduce risk through the Swimlane platform, Swimlane Turbine. With the partnership, NTT DATA UK&I and Swimlane are operating in a wide range of shared verticals, including Retail, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Public Sector, Telco and Banking, Insurance and Financial Services.

Still in the discovery stage

According to a report published by VMware and Forrester Consulting, extended detection and response adoption is very slow. The report showed that 75% of security decision-makers are still in the discovery stage of adopting security automation capabilities.

The duo aims to eliminate this challenge with the new combined offering by delivering a modern SOAR solution to businesses along with advisory and assistance when it comes to implementation and maintenance of the solution. The solution helps organizations to benefit from automation very quickly, and security teams will be able to improve return on investment, mean time to detect, mean time to respond, and mature an organization’s overall security posture. Mike Jones, VP of Partners & Alliances at NTT DATA UK&I said,

« There’s hundreds of solutions in the market, but Swimlane stands out as a trusted low-code security provider. Combined with our extensive security expertise, the Swimlane Turbine platform will form a critical part of our holistic security offering at NTT DATA. We pride ourselves on delivering the best service to our clients, so it only makes sense to with the best partners and cutting-edge solutions in the market. »