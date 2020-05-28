Cloud visibility Software-as-a-Service developer Nubeva Technologies announced that it received a U.S. Patent for its cloud-based security services. The company announced that the patent acknowledges Nubeva’s innovation in techniques for providing flexible and extensible enterprise security systems and enabling scalable cloud-based security services.
Scalability and ease-of-use
The scalability and ease-of-use of Nubeva allow organizations to adopt aggressive encryption in the cloud. This is needed for network monitoring and security tools. Randy Chou, CEO at Nubeva said,
“We are perfecting the ability to learn and extract final encryption secrets from client and server memory in real-time, reliably, securely, at scale, with no changes to software on the systems. This capability opens blind spots and improves the way enterprises and security system providers decrypt their traffic in order to scan and inspect for viruses, malware, ransomware, and more advanced threats. We are pleased to receive this important patent as it further confirms our vision and innovation.”
