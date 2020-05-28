Cloud visibility Software-as-a-Service developer Nubeva Technologies announced that it received a U.S. Patent for its cloud-based security services. The company announced that the patent acknowledges Nubeva’s innovation in techniques for providing flexible and extensible enterprise security systems and enabling scalable cloud-based security services.

Scalability and ease-of-use

The scalability and ease-of-use of Nubeva allow organizations to adopt aggressive encryption in the cloud. This is needed for network monitoring and security tools. Randy Chou, CEO at Nubeva said,