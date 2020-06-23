NVIDIA launched the NVIDIA Mellanox UFM Cyber-AI platform that uses AI-powered analytics to detect security threats and operational issues and to predict network failures.

The NVIDIA Mellanox UFM platforms combine enhanced, real-time network telemetry with AI-powered cyber Intelligence and analytics to support scale-out InfiniBand data centers. UFM platforms empower research and industrial data center operators to efficiently provision, monitor, manage and preventatively troubleshoot and maintain the modern data center fabric, to realize higher utilization of fabric resources and competitive advantage.

Extended support

The new platform includes alerts of abnormal system and application behavior, and potential system failures and threats, and performs corrective actions. While the mid-tier UFM Enterprise platform adds enhanced network monitoring, management, workload optimizations and periodic configuration checks, the enhanced UFM Cyber-AI platform includes all of the UFM Telemetry and UFM Enterprise services.

Gilad Shainer, senior vice president of marketing for Mellanox networking at NVIDIA, said,