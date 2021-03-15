Ochrona Security has launched its new web platform. Ochrona Security is a developer-first platform for managing security vulnerabilities and license violations in open-source Python dependencies. The company, founded by Andrew Scott and Zach Marks, provides a SaaS-based model for developers to monitor open-source software components throughout the entirety of the software development lifecycle.

To monitor all open-source components

Ochrona alerts developers when an open-source component used in their Python projects becomes vulnerable and flags when components in use violate organizational policies. Ochrona currently offers multiple clients that allow developers to integrate these security checks at all stages of the development lifecycle. The new web portal will provide a convenient way for developers to monitor all open-source components used in their projects.

Andrew Scott, the founder of Ochrona Security, said,

“I think we’ve all probably heard some horror stories about what can happen when developers don’t have the tools or aren’t able to monitor the security posture of their open-source dependency usage. When we looked at the SCA landscape, none of the available solutions addressed the entire SDLC and most other solutions required you to subsidize all of their other supported languages, even if you weren’t using them. We wanted to fix that by going deep on Python, covering all the overlaps between developers and security, and building tooling that is a joy for developers to use.”

The company is in the process of building its developer community and says it currently has a foundation of users spanning across the globe.

See more Cyber Security News