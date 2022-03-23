The notorious hacker group Lapsus$ claimed that they managed to steal customers’ data from Okta. The company’s chief security officer David Bradbury published a post about the incident. Bradbury stated that the investigations showed that approximately 2.5% of the customers have potentially been impacted and whose data may have been viewed or acted upon.

In late January 2022, Okta detected an attempt to compromise the account of a third party customer support engineer working for one of our subprocessors. The matter was investigated and contained by the subprocessor. (1 of 2) — Todd McKinnon (@toddmckinnon) March 22, 2022

Impacted customers contacted

Okta stated that the company has identified those customers and is contacting them directly. The company also stated that the service is fully operational, and there are currently no actions customers need to take. David Bradbury, Chief Security Officer of Okta said,

« Our customers are our pride, purpose, and #1 priority. We take our responsibility to protect and secure customers’ information very seriously. We deeply apologize for the inconvenience and uncertainty this has caused. »

The breach was suspected to have occurred in the January of 2022. The group posted screenshots on their Telegram channel and claimed that they depict the company’s internal company environment.