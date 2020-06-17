The cloud-native data security platform that prevents breaches, Open Raven announced a $15 million series A funding round. The funding round was led by Kleiner Perking with the participation from the existing investors including Upfront Ventures. As a result of the round, Bucky Moore, partner at Kleiner Perkins joins the company’s board of directors. The company also stated the capital will be used to accelerate Open Raven’s growth through expansion of key functions including engineering, customer support, sales and marketing.

Real-time data leak monitoring

Open Raven Community Edition delivers real-time data leak monitoring which allows customers to proactively uncover cloud data exposure problems before they become security incidents. Open Raven’s platform also identifies the data at risk, locates unknown data and shows every AWS account and asset from every angle in a global 3D map, this makes it easy for users to detect and prevent data mishaps and maintain compliance. Dave Cole, co-founder and CEO of Open Raven said,