Open-source email, productivity, and security software, Open-Xchange and email security provider, MailChannels announced a new partnership that will allow hosting service providers to access additional security options. These options are designed to help companies to upsell opportunities and profitability.

Additional email security options

With the partnership, MailChannels’ technology will be integrated with Open-Xchange’s premium cloud-based email and collaboration platform, OX Cloud. The integration aims to help customers to protect their mailboxes against spam, phishing, and other email abuse. OX Cloud will be hosted and operated by Open-Xchange in geo-redundant data centers located in Germany and the USA.

The new solution provides a full suite of secure communication and collaboration tools, such as email, calendar, address book, tasks, and drive, along with security. With these tools, SMBs that have little or no IT knowledge will be able to digitalize their business communications. OX Cloud also offers data protection and GDPR compliance, as an open-source alternative to hyperscale software vendors. Ken Simpson, CEO of MailChannels said,

« In order to keep today’s internet infrastructure providers protected and productive, organizations need a unified solution to secure their incoming and outgoing user content. But another piece of the puzzle is adoption, and that’s why we’ve been working seamlessly to integrate this into webmail offerings without interruptions. Critical infrastructure architectures like Zero Trust email shouldn’t be complex, yet we hear every day that hosters are trying to build something in-house with open-source tools. We have partnered with Open-Xchange to fully implement and deliver a competitive alternative to hyperscale vendors. »