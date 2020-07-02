OpenText announced the launch of an updated Webroot DNS Protection filtering service. Webroot DNS Protection is a DNS security product that offers the ability to fully leverage DoH and its privacy benefits for businesses.
The service encrypts data using HTTPS to securely convey DNS requests to Webroot resolvers, preventing eavesdropping, manipulation or exploitation of data by third parties and malicious actors. It is targeting small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with its easy deployment.
OpenText CEO & CTO Mark J. Barrenechea, said,
“OpenText is thrilled to deliver the first commercial DNS filtering service that combines privacy benefits with filtering controls. By leveraging DNS-over-HTTPS (DoH), OpenText is raising the bar on cyber resilience strategies, allowing customers to protect their users, devices and networks from a new generation of threats.”
