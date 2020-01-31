OPNsense 20.1, also known as Keen Kingfisher brings improvements on a sustainable firewall experience.

OPNsense 20.1 release adds VXLAN and additional loopback device support, IPsec public key authentication and elliptic curve TLS certificate creation amongst others. Third-party software has been updated to their latest versions. The logging frontend was rewritten for MVC with seamless API support. Also, the documentation increased in quality as well as quantity and now presents itself in a familiar menu layout. It can be downloaded from the OPNsense download page and a detailed installation manual is also published.

New features