OPNsense 20.1, also known as Keen Kingfisher brings improvements on a sustainable firewall experience.

OPNsense 20.1 release adds VXLAN and additional loopback device support, IPsec public key authentication and elliptic curve TLS certificate creation amongst others. Third-party software has been updated to their latest versions. The logging frontend was rewritten for MVC with seamless API support. Also, the documentation increased in quality as well as quantity and now presents itself in a familiar menu layout. It can be downloaded from the OPNsense download page and a detailed installation manual is also published.

New features

The most prominent changes since version 19.7 are:

Captive portal performance improvements

IPsec public key authentication support

Elliptic curve TLS certificate creation

CARP service demotion hook

VXLAN device support

Loopback device support

Extended firmware health audit checks

Support direction and non-quick on interface rules

Logging frontend migrated to MVC / API

PSR 12 coding style

Documentation for all core components

Python 3.7 is now the default Python version

LibreSSL 3.0 and OpenSSL 1.1.1

Google Backup API 2.4

jQuery 3.4.1

Stay tuned for up-to-date Cyber Security News