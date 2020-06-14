OPORA announced a $7 million seed funding round. OPORA is founded by Yuval Diskin, the former head of Israel’s Internal Security Agency (Shin Bet). The company states that OPORA uses pre-attack adversary behavior analytics capability to deliver pre-emptive adversary threat protection. OPORA also states that JVP Founder and Chairman, Erel Margalit, and JVP Principal, Julia Kagan will join the company as new board members. According to the announcement, the funding will be used for product development, sales, and marketing efforts.

Pre-emptive security

OPORA’s pre-emptive security approach was adapted to the cybersecurity world by Yuval and Noam Jolles, the co-founder and Chief Intelligence Officer of OPORA. Currently, the company is led by CEO Chris Bell, a serial cybersecurity entrepreneur who was a co-founder of Securonix. Chris Bell, CEO of OPORA said,