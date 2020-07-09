Cloud-to-cloud business continuity platform, OwnBackup announced that the company has raised $50 million in Series D funding. The funding round was led by Insight Partners, with participation from Salesforce Ventures and Vertex Ventures. Existing investor Innovation Endeavors also participated in the follow-on round. The company also stated that the latest round brings the company’s total funding to over $100 million. According to the announcement, the additional capital will be used to accelerate product development and scale go-to-market functions.

Recent highlights of OwnBackup:

Achieved approximately 100 percent year-over-year revenue growth for two years running

Earned 98 percent five-star reviews in the Salesforce AppExchange

Supports over 2,000 customers, such as AECOM, athenahealth, Michigan State University, and Navy Federal Credit Union, securing 60 trillion SaaS and PaaS records

Employs more than 220 people globally, with headcount growth of 200% over the past two years

Sam Gutmann, CEO of OwnBackup said,