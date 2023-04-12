Oxeye, the provider of an award-winning cloud-native application security platform, announced the discovery of a new vulnerability in the HashiCorp Vault Project that has now been patched. HashiCorp Vault is a popular identity-based secrets and encryption management system used to control access to API encryption keys, passwords, and certificates.

Could lead to RCE

The vulnerability was automatically discovered and reported by the Oxeye Platform during a deployment, with no manual input or intervention, and was revealed to be an SQL injection vulnerability that potentially could lead to a Remote Code Execution (RCE). This vulnerability had been completely overlooked by other application security tools used at the time. Oxeye reported this vulnerability to HashiCorp and the team quickly patched it in versions 1.13.1, 1.12.5, and 1.11.9. of Vault. HashiCorp has issued CVE-2023-0620 for this vulnerability and updated the threat model in its documentation in response to this discovery.

HashiCorp Vault provides encryption services for modern, microservices-based applications which often require the use of a multitude of secrets. With Vault, these secrets are gated by authentication and authorization methods using HashiCorp’s UI, CLI, or HTTP API. Access to secrets and other sensitive data can be securely stored and managed, tightly controlled (restricted), and is auditable.

The Oxeye Application Security Platform automatically identified this new vulnerability as part of a standard deployment scan and found that attackers could use this vulnerability to access sensitive data, modify or delete it, and run malicious code on the target system. Given the trend toward microservices in modern software development, configuration-based attacks like this are a significant threat and are expected to become more common. Because the centralized nature of configurations makes them a single point of truth, they are a lucrative target for threat actors. As such, organizations should prioritize the security of configuration files and other centralized components in modern applications.

Organizations should prioritize patching

The vulnerability exists in how Vault handles SQL queries when interacting with its backend database. Attackers can exploit this vulnerability by injecting malicious SQL statements into the configuration parameters Vault loads at startup. If successful, the attacker can run arbitrary SQL queries on the target database. In some cases, depending on the database configuration, the threat actor can escalate the vulnerability to execute arbitrary system commands on the machine hosting the database.

Organizations that use HashiCorp’s Vault in their infrastructure should prioritize patching their installations and review security policies to prevent similar vulnerabilities from being exploited in the future. The vulnerability affects Vault versions up to 1.13.0 and has been fixed in versions 1.13.1, 1.12.5, and 1.11.9.

Ron Vider, Ron Vider, CTO and co-founder at Oxeye said,

« The importance of restricting access to critical tools and implementing adequate input validation to prevent SQL injection attacks is highlighted by this vulnerability in HashiCorp’s Vault project. To safeguard your environment, swiftly applying patches and ensuring security policies are current will ensure successful attacks are avoided. »