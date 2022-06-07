One of the most populous cities of Italy, Palermo, has its municipality attacked by cybercriminals. The incident happened on the 3rd of June; resulting in an interruption of the services that affect the citizens of Palermo.

Back to the fax age

The affected services and operations include the police operations center, video surveillance management, and all of the municipality services. The municipality services are currently unreachable via digital communication systems; the citizens are currently using the good old fax machines to deliver necessary documents. The online portals are shut down. The tourists visiting the city are also having issues with their bookings for museums, theaters, and sports-related facilities.

Furthermore, the limited traffic zone card system is non-operational; they can’t be acquired, regulations can’t be applied, and people who violate the regulations can’t be fined. The city center, which is one of the main reasons tourists visit Palermo, requires those cards; both residents and tourists are affected by this problem.

Looking like a ransomware attack

Killnet gang, a pro-Russian group threatened Italy for their support of Ukraine at the end of May 2022. The group was trying to gather 3,000 individuals for DDoS attacks on Italy’s infrastructure in their Telegram channel. However, the response of the officials was to shut down and isolate the network of the systems, which is a usual response for ransomware attacks, not DDoS attacks.

Currently, the officials and IT experts trying to restore the systems. While their effort continues, the incident sneak peeks at our civilization’s reliance on such systems and what happens if they somehow lose our access to them in an instant.