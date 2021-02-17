Palo Alto Network is extending its vision even further with Prisma Access 2.0. Anand Oswal, senior vice president and general manager at Palo Alto, wrote in a blog about Prisma 2.0. The 2.0 release of Prisma Access resets the bar by introducing the key performance, management and security enhancements. 2523

Supporting explicit proxy as a connection

Prisma Access 2.0 simplifies workflows to include configuration templates and automated resource assessments that streamline cloud network configuration and improve security out of the box. Palo Alto’s cloud-native solution delivered from over 100 locations in 76 countries consolidates multiple point-products into a single converged platform. It includes Firewall as a Service (FWaaS), Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Secure Web Gateway (SWG), and more, all managed through a single console.

Anand Oswal, senior vice president and general manager at Palo Alto, talked about Prisma 2.0, saying,

“Prisma Access now supports explicit proxy as a connection and onboarding choice for organizations in addition to agent and agentless options, while continuing to support all the advanced web security protections such as Threat Prevention, WildFire, URL Filtering, DNS Security, Prisma SaaS and Enterprise DLP,” Oswal stated. This support lets customers easily migrate from legacy proxy-based solutions to a complete cloud-delivered security platform, without the need for network architecture changes.”

Prisma Access 2.0 offers a new cloud management experience, Autonomous Digital Experience Management, ML-powered cloud-delivered security, cloud SWG with explicit proxy, CloudBlades API-based platform support. Prisma Access 2.0 will be generally available in March.

