Cybersecurity company, Palo Alto Networks, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a developer-first cloud security company, Bridgecrew. With Prisma Cloud becoming the first cloud security platform to deliver security, the acquisition will enable “shift left” security. Palo Alto Networks will also be the first to deliver security across the full application lifecycle with the acquisition.

From build time to runtime

The addition of Bridgecrew will also allow Prisma Cloud users to be able to benefit from a single platform that is able to deliver cloud security from build time to runtime, seamlessly connecting security and DevOps teams. Checkov, Bridgecrew’s open-source IaC scanner, has gained early traction with developers, surpassing 1 million in its first full year of availability.

Bridgecrew’s platform is also seeing good early traction across many cloud-first organizations and several industries. After the acquisition, Palo Alto Networks will continue to invest in Bridgecrew’s open-source initiatives. The company also announced that Bridgecrew co-founders, Idan Tendler, Barak Schoster, and Guy Eisenkot, and their teams will join Palo Alto Networks. The company also stated that Palo Alto Networks will acquire Bridgecrew for approximately $156 million in cash, excluding the value of replacement equity awards, subject to adjustments. Nikesh Arora, chairman and CEO, Palo Alto Networks, said,

“Shift left security is a must-have in any cloud security platform. Developers don’t want to wait until runtime to find out their security is not working, and the CISO charged with protecting the entire organization certainly values higher security from fixing issues earlier in the development lifecycle. We are thrilled to welcome Bridgecrew, and their widely adopted and trusted developer security platform, to Palo Alto Networks. When combined, Prisma Cloud customers will benefit from having security embedded in the very foundation of their cloud infrastructure.”

