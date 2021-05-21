Palo Alto Networks introduced five key innovations, including SaaS Security, Advanced URL Filtering, DNS Security, a Cloud Identity Engine, and New ML-Powered Firewalls. The new innovations make it easier for users to adopt Zero Trust across their network security stack.

Benefits:

Secure access to the right applications: The first integrated Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) that allows customers to proactively extend secure access to all SaaS applications, including those never seen before.

Secure access for the right users: The industry’s first Cloud Identity Engine allows customers to easily authenticate and authorize their users across enterprise networks, clouds, and applications, irrespective of where their identity stores live.

Enhanced security: The Advanced URL Filtering service offers industry-first prevention of zero-day web attacks with inline machine learning capabilities. The expanded DNS Security capabilities prevent emerging DNS attacks that no other solution protects against.

Making secure access universally available: These new capabilities are designed to be available on all firewall form factors: hardware, software and cloud-delivered, making safe access universally available, regardless of where users are located. In addition to the existing firewalls, these innovations will run on new ML-Powered Next-Generation Firewall models to enable Zero Trust Network Security across the enterprise.

Anand Oswal, Senior Vice President, Firewall as a Platform, Palo Alto Networks, said,

“The productivity of a hybrid workforce lies in the ability for users to move freely on and off the campus network and still securely access any applications or data from any device in any location. Enabling this seamless experience securely is one of the many promises of a Zero Trust architecture. Today we are making it significantly simpler for companies to adopt complete Zero Trust Network Security.”

