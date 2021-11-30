Another tech giant, Panasonic announced that the company has fallen victim to a data breach. The company confirmed that the company’s network was accessed by a third party illegally on November 11. The internal investigation showed that some data on a file server had been accessed by a third party during the intrusions.

Security countermeasures implemented

Panasonic tries to determine if the data breach involves sensitive customer data.

Panasonic stated that when the company noticed the incident, they immediately reported it to authorities. The company also implemented additional security countermeasures, which include steps to prevent external access to the network.

Panasonic is conducting its own investigation and also working with a specialist third-party organization to investigate the incident. Panasonic also claimed that it is unclear if customers’ personal information and sensitive information were breached or not. Various Japanese news sources also claimed that third parties accessed the company servers between June and November and managed to gain access to sensitive information, including customers details, employee personal information, and technical files.

